Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 21,600 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Quotient worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Quotient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,652,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Quotient by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 591,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 278,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Quotient by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,936 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $392.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.60. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

