Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $345,000 Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

