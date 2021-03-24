Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BrightView by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BV stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

