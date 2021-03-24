Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.