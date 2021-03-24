Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.