Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 29,379 TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of TCG BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $737.66 million, a PE ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

