Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up about 2.3% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Allegiant Travel worth $34,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,339,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 115,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.90.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.13. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.