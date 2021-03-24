Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.