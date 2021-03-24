Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

