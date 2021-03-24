Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Alico has raised its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alico has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Alico to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. Alico has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

