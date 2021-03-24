Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,295,051 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $293,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 596,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,938,000 after purchasing an additional 129,162 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $232.00. The stock had a trading volume of 480,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $181.18 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $627.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.