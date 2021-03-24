Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $210,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.55. 9,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,928. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

