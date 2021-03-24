Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.71. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 770,045 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

