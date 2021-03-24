Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $28.71. Alcoa shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 100,686 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after buying an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,058,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

