Airbloc (ABL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $150,399.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $150,399.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00608260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00023902 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.