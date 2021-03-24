AIB Group (AIBRF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AIB Group (OTCMKTS: AIBRF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – AIB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/12/2021 – AIB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2021 – AIB Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/8/2021 – AIB Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/8/2021 – AIB Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/3/2021 – AIB Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781. AIB Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

