Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Agile Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

