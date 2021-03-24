Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Insider Chris Weston Sells 12,326 Shares

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko stock traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 880.97 ($11.51). 487,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,453. Aggreko Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 836.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aggreko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 543.33 ($7.10).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

