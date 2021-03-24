Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $82.98. Approximately 23,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,527,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

