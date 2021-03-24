Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $195,714.19 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $195,714.19 and $114,113.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00609781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023729 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

