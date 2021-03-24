Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 192,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,475,418 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $179,000.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

