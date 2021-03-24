Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Gap Up to $27.42

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.42, but opened at $28.75. Aegion shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5,678 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Aegion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $891.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aegion by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aegion by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 174,559 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aegion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.