Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

