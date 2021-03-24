ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 1.2% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.24 ($10.87) and last traded at €9.24 ($10.87). 105,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.13 ($10.74).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $463.74 million and a PE ratio of 23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

