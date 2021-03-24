Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.77 and a 200 day moving average of $476.91. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.48.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

