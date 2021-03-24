Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.25. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $15.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.85-11.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.68.

ADBE traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.20. 5,198,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. Adobe has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

