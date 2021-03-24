Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $460.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.77 and a 200 day moving average of $476.91. Adobe has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

