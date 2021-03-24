Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,221 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 4.1% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

ADBE traded down $9.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.36. 150,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

