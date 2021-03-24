Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,640 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $95,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.04. 129,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

