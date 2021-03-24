Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 155.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.16% of Adient worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

