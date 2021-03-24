Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 255,093 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,093 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 5.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Equity Residential worth $74,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 132,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Equity Residential by 9,289.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 526,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,968,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,997,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 53,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

