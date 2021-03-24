Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,105 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for about 0.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 19,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.21, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.