Adelante Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 123,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE CUZ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 15,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,021. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

