Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 8,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,068,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $834.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,279,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.