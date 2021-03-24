Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of ACRS opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $27.93.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

