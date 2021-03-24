ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,020. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

