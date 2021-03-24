ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.