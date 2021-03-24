AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

Shares of ACIU opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $550.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

