AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 334,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

