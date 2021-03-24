AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.14

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 1766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

ELUXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.