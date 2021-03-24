Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $204.01 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Aave has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $204.01 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $346.06 or 0.00616332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,446,275 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.