AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $42.50. AAR shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. AAR’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.