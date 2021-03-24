AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

AIR traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

