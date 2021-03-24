AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
AIR traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.
Further Reading: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.