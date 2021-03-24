9,996 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 221,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $729,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $253,939.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.