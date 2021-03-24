9,534 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

