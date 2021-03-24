$95.19 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $95.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.53 million and the highest is $97.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $431.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $433.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $564.61 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.06. 9,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,806. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.