94,786 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Purchased by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 45,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,466. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.