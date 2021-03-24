89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. 89bio has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

