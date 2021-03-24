888 (LON:888) Reaches New 12-Month High at $367.20

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367.20 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 365.79 ($4.78), with a volume of 146109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352.50 ($4.61).

Several research firms recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 126.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 314.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.01%.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.