800,000 Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.2% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

RAACU stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,930. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

